When Roasting Spinach, It's Best To Use Fresh Not Frozen

Even if you're not keen on eating your vegetables, spinach is one of the easier ones to bear. With its mild flavor, the leafy green can be snuck into smoothies, pasta, omelets, and more, without giving off a bitter taste like you'd get from kale or arugula. Roasted spinach makes the perfect side dish — just make sure you use fresh, not frozen.

When roasted with olive oil and a dash of salt, spinach quickly wilts down into a delicious, slightly crispy dish. With frozen spinach, however, too much water releases, leaving you with soggy spinach. Since the leafy green is easy to overcook, leaving it to dry out in the oven isn't an option. Rather than delicately wilting in the heat, it'll end up bitter and burnt.

To roast the veggie, stick with the fresh version. After rinsing the leaves and patting dry, toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and some herbs and spices. Within five minutes, the spinach will be wilted enough to serve. Of course, you can leave it for a little bit longer so it transforms into crunchy spinach chips.