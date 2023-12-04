The Type Of Breakfast Pastry You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries are pretty straightforward people — no, literally. These signs are represented by the ram because they have a way of going headfirst into whatever they set their minds to. Generally, Aries are associated with being competitive, passionate, motivated, and confident. Usually, when confronted with new opportunities, they lean towards the approach of jumping first and thinking after. This can, obviously, lead to some hard-learned lessons. Fortunately, this sign's breakfast pastry is one that you can dive headfirst into without hesitation — because they're just that good. That's why, if the Aries were any type of breakfast pastry, they'd be a cinnamon roll.

In accordance with this sign's competitive streak, the Aries's breakfast pastry is one that's a universal favorite — particularly in the U.S., where nearly 70 million people consumed them in the year 2020 alone, according to Statista. These fire signs should be happy to know that, not only are they the first zodiac sign on the astrological calendar, but they're also the first most popular breakfast pastry in the U.S. It's for good reason, too. Fresh cinnamon rolls are warm and fragrant, filling your home with the sweet smells of brown sugar and cinnamon. When baked to perfection, you get the ideal crust on the outside and gooey-ness on the inside. As if that isn't enough to get your mouth watering, these breakfast pastries are dripped, drizzled, and spread in vanilla icing — the literal icing on top of this sign's breakfast pastry win.