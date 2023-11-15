Is Starbucks Open On Christmas?

Given the delicious allure of Starbucks' 2023 holiday drinks – like the classic Peppermint Mocha and new as of 2023 Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai — it's easy to imagine waking up on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning craving one of the comforting, sweet coffee beverages. If this sounds like you, you're in luck. Starbucks is set to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2023.

But, before you make a plan to indulge in a holiday Starbucks run, know that some locations may choose to close or will operate with reduced hours to accommodate the needs of each individual store, with many Starbucks locations closing by 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. The best way to know if your closest Starbucks will be open — and, if so, for what exact timeframe — is to call the store ahead of time and ask.

You can also check the Starbucks app and see if you have the mobile ordering option available. Don't bank all of your plans on Starbucks being open on Christmas, but, in general, you can expect to see most stores serving drinks for at least part of the day. The handy Starbucks store locator will also show you what locations are open near you.