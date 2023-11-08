Pappa Al Pomodoro Is The Bright Tuscan Tomato Stew Made With Stale Bread

Skyscraper-tall seafood towers and rare white truffles have their perks, but sometimes when it comes to a good meal, you can't beat the basics. And, few dishes are as basic as pappa al pomodoro. Don't get it twisted, "basic" isn't synonymous with "boring." There's a reason why foodies have been enjoying this flavorful, unpretentious stew for ages.

If you haven't tried it before, Tuscan pappa al pomodoro brings together tomato, bread, garlic, basil, and a generous drizzle of good olive oil. Despite its super simple ingredients, the result is an ultra-thick soup made even heartier by the thick slab of stale bread at the bottom of the bowl. This bready beauty acts as a powerful sponge, soaking up the tomato broth and morphing into a custard-like thickener. It's similar to acquacotta, another Tuscan bread soup.

Per the lore, this humble stew might have been created as a way for rural Italian home cooks to use up stale bread. Indeed, peasant cooking in Italy (aka cucina povera Toscana) has birthed such beloved culinary creations as pasta e fagioli, panzanella, and more. This culinary tradition involves dishes that only use four to eight ingredients in total and typically feature some combination of olive oil, bread, and whatever produce happens to be in season. Luckily for modern home cooks, you can use either fresh or canned tomatoes for pappa al pomodoro, making this dish a year-round gem no matter what's in season.