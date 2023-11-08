The Difference Between The Mediterranean And The DASH Diet

According to the CDC, an estimated 119.9 million people in the U.S. are living with high blood pressure. If you fall into that half of the population, chances are a trusted medical professional has suggested ways for you to decrease your blood pressure. While exercising and reducing stress are beneficial, your doctor has probably also mentioned the Mediterranean diet or DASH diet.

Since hypertension is a prevalent health issue in the U.S., it's no wonder that the DASH diet — short for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension – has sprung up to curb a growing problem. While the DASH diet has been heralded for its ability to decrease blood pressure, medical professionals have also propped up the Mediterranean diet for the same — and more. The DASH diet's focus tends to be on lowering hypertension while the Mediterranean aims to improve all aspects of health.

With parts of the Mediterranean region falling into a blue zone (a place where the population lives long, healthy lives), the diet has grown in popularity. By replicating the eating patterns of people with exceptional lifespans and tremendous health, followers of the Mediterranean diet hope to age with grace and their cognitive and physical health intact. In early 2023, it was named Best Diet Overall by U.S. News & World Report, followed by the DASH diet at #2. Along with speaking with your primary care physician, understanding the differences between both diets is the best way to determine which one is right for you.