How To Sub Out Butter For Pumpkin Puree (Yes, You Really Can!)

Most store-bought cans of pumpkin puree are essentially the same, although you'll want to look for only one listed ingredient. Make sure to get puree, not pie filling, since the latter can have extra ingredients like sugar, salt, and spices that will alter the flavor of your final product. Once you've secured the goods, you'll want to go with ¾ cup of pumpkin for every cup of butter in your recipe. As an alternative, you can combine both. Use half a cup of butter and half a cup of puree for each cup of butter your recipe calls for.

While this is a fairly easy and nutritious swap, there are a few things to keep in mind here. Your vibrant orange puree will darken the hue of your baked goods a bit, which can make a difference in light-colored treats like blondies. Plus, since pumpkin is wetter than butter, it's important to make sure your desserts have enough time in the oven to fully bake. There are a few instances in which you'll actually want to stick with your original recipe. If butter is deployed as a binder, like in pie crusts with graham crackers or cookie crumbs, you'll want to keep it in. But if eggs act as the dish's glue instead (like in pancakes), you're typically free to swap.