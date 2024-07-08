Take Irish Coffee To New Heights With A Decadent Egg White Foam

When it comes to the absolute best coffee cocktails, favorites like the espresso martini and coffee negronis are often the most riffed drinks on cocktail menus. Their templates are easily malleable, and the typical coffee cocktail shaking or stirring technique makes it easy to involve new components. However, don't neglect the beloved Irish coffee in mixology experimentation.

It's a historic drink that evolved from a tradition of boozy coffees topped with whipped foam — a delightful combination. When executed properly, the cocktail converges mouthfeel and flavor, with the sweetened whiskey base heightened by the foamy garnish. In fact, such a texturally-forward experience recalls another class of cocktails — the egg white sour. So, for a truly decadent rendition, combine the two styles in one.

You won't want to be sipping on a hot egg white, so to pull off this, you'll need to craft this drink chill. Still go for the same strong coffee you'd employ in the hot version, just make sure to cool prior to mixing. Furthermore, this Irish coffee cocktail also deserves a proper whiskey, so don't neglect a careful spirit selection. Throw into a shaker with simple syrup, and assemble as other sours; with a dry shake first, then alongside ice to create a delicious, silky result. Finish with a double strain to attain the ideal texture.