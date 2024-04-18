Should Coffee Cocktails Be Shaken Or Stirred?

Coffee cocktails are having their moment. Innovating beyond the iconic espresso martini, bartenders are melding the complex flavors of a morning pick-me-up with the expansive world of evening boozy libations. Plus, there are many traditional slings to recreate, from Mexico's beloved carajillo to the Canary Island's layered Barraquito cocktail. Regardless of the precise drink, the technique is everything — so make sure to keep an eye on how you integrate the joe. Across the board, there isn't a generalization about whether a coffee cocktail should be shaken or stirred. Instead, it depends on the aim of the drink's consistency.

Shaking combines components more intensely, invoking air and causing more dilution. It's the necessary maneuver to craft that delicious foamy head, like the one present in an espresso martini. And if you're mixing heftier ingredients like eggs, cream, or citrus, you'll need to employ this more vigorous technique.

Alternatively, stirring is about melding ingredients with less dilution. It's the better pick for boozier coffee cocktails, meaning it's how you'll want to infuse cold brew into your next Negroni. It's also the move for working with hot coffee; Irish coffee needs to be stirred together. So, if you're ever confused, consider the cocktail's texture and temperature.