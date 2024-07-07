How To Stuff Artichokes The Right Way

That the artichoke is a member of the thistle family is no surprise to anyone who's been stabbed by the hard and thorny leaves on the outside and the purply, prickly "choke" on the inside. The best motivator to get past that is to focus on the nutty, meaty, and even creamy flavors that make artichokes so versatile. They can be roasted, grilled, braised, and baked in any number of ways on their own — or raise the bar in a frittata, ricotta pie, pasta salad, and cheese dip. Arguably, artichokes shine brightest when they embrace their natural goblet shape and open themselves to a good stuffing, and what you include in the stuffing is nearly as important as how you stuff it.

Before considering what to stuff your artichokes with, you first have to make a space for it. Using a good pair of kitchen scissors, snip off the thorny tips of the leaves and remove smaller, jutting leaves entirely. This makes it safe to proceed to the next step: gripping the body firmly and slicing off the tail so the artichoke can sit flat. Then, remove the rounded tip of the artichoke, about an inch down, to expose the inside. Now, gently pull and loosen the sides to open it further and reveal the choke, which you should scrape out until you reach the coveted heart at the bottom. Now your artichoke is ready to stuff.