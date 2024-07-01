The Summertime Fruit That Will Give Your Ramen A Refreshing Twist

While bowls of ramen are commonly topped with an assortment of proteins and vegetables, there's a fruit you may want to consider for the dishes you serve in the warmer months. Instead of flavoring a hot broth to showcase your chosen ingredients, this particular watermelon-enhanced recipe is served cold.

The basis of this dish is a watermelon poke, made with cubes or slices of watermelon marinated for several hours in a mixture of soy sauce and flavorings like cayenne, sesame, and lemon juice. While poke recipes are traditionally made with fish, this Hawaiian-inspired method also works with watermelon and tofu. Before letting the watermelon bathe in its flavorful bath, it can be helpful to saute the watermelon in order to reduce some of the liquid and create a less crunchy texture.

You'll prepare ramen noodles as usual, but you'll drain the cooked noodles and let them cool before topping them with the watermelon poke, crunchy bean sprouts, and other ingredients of your choosing — like boiled eggs, sliced cucumbers, and chopped peppers. Your chosen assembly of ingredients will be drowned in a blended dressing mixture of watermelon juice, rice vinegar, olive oil, and garlic, instead of the usual hot broth.