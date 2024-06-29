If You're Stirring Sugar Into Bosnian Coffee, You're Doing It Wrong

When international coffee aficionados mention the bean style of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it's often followed by some mention of the perhaps better-known Turkish coffee. Balkan coffee isn't dissimilar to Turkish coffee, but it's wildly different in crucial ways that make these two java classes totally unique and independent from each other — namely, the sugar.

Bosnian coffee totes a distinctive flavor, simultaneously strong, dark, robust, and bittersweet. Its hallmark is an ultra-thick texture produced by multiple boils in a small, long-handled copper coffee pot called a džezva. Finely ground coffee is boiled in water until the combination begins to foam. Then, the pot is removed from the heat until the foam drops, and is brought back up to a thick foaming boil again. This can be repeated more than twice for richer thickness. Finally, a small bit of boiled water is added again post-brew, creating more foam and intensifying flavor.

Unlike Turkish coffee, sugar is not added to Bosnian coffee until after brewing. Traditionally, it's served in a copper mug called an ibrik with a small dish of sugar cubes. As many cubes as desired are placed in the bottom of the mug, then topped with the hot coffee and allowed to sit until the sugar dissolves. Alternatively, some sippers sweeten their brews not by dissolving sugar into the coffee but by biting a small piece of sugar off each cube, placing it under their tongue, then allowing the sugar to dissolve in the mouth while sipping rather than in the cup.