Virginia Peanuts Are The Gourmet Variety You Should Be Cooking With

Whether you're looking to add a bit of crunch to home fries or boil up some spicy peanuts in your crockpot, you should know that all peanuts are not created equal. Four different primary varieties of peanuts offer unique bite-sized flavors to nut lovers. One type, Virginia peanuts, boasts a taste unlike the others. These gourmet nuts are often referred to as the Cadillac of peanuts, and if you've ever ordered a bag of roasted peanuts to snack on at a baseball game, there's a good chance you've sampled these meaty monsters for yourself.

Throughout the United States, Virginia peanuts make up around 15% of the total peanut production. In one acre alone, over 4,000 pounds of peanuts can be harvested. Despite the name, however, Virginia peanuts are not only grown in Virginia but also in both North and South Carolina and in Texas. It is due to these moderate climates that Virginia peanuts can develop a sweeter, richer, and earthier flavor than other kinds of peanuts. Once roasted, this unique flavor becomes even more pronounced.