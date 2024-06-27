The Tofu Pressing Mistake You Don't Want To Make

Tofu may be a well-known vegan or vegetarian staple that's commonly cooked and served as a meat substitute, however, this soy milk product is underestimated as a unique ingredient in its own right. Tofu isn't only reserved for vegan diets. It's a versatile and nutritious staple you can add to a wide range of meals. But if you're a novice in preparing it, don't be surprised when you encounter some challenges. One of the common mistakes to avoid when pressing tofu is doing it while it's still cold from the fridge or freezer.

Granted, it's unlikely that anyone would pop a rock-solid frozen tofu in a press, but the critical point is to ensure it's completely thawed and has come to room temperature before applying any pressure. Frozen tofu generally has a firmer, less pliable texture, which would make pressing it unnecessarily harder. However, once it warms up to room temperature and all the ice crystals have melted, pressing it becomes much easier. In fact, squeezing a pre-frozen block of tofu releases more liquid than one that wasn't initially frozen, leading to a firmer end product that's perfect for preparing your favorite tofu recipes.