Not Hand-Crushing Your Canned Tomatoes Is A Big Textural Mistake

Whole, diced, and crushed are all viable options for adding tomatoes into your recipe, but the latter brings a specific, unique texture. In recipes like picadillo or veggie-friendly quinoa chili, crushed tomatoes contribute thickness and sauciness without bringing too much liquid, the way diced ones do. It's true that you can browse a wide range of crushed tomato cans at the grocery store, but there are a few good reasons why you might want to pulverize your fruits by hand instead.

For one, you have much more control over the texture of your final product this way. In general, crushed tomatoes are simply a combination of the diced fruit and its puree. But when you buy a can from the store, it's impossible to tell what you'll actually uncover when you open it, as it could be more watery or bulky than you intended. This can lead to disastrous results in your meal, like a thin chili or overly chunky lasagna. When you opt for a can of whole tomatoes and use your hands, you can nail the exact consistency you want. Plus, using your hands instead of a device means you can retain the bright red color of your tomatoes since food processors can oxidate these fruits and turn them orange.