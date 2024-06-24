When You Don't Have Time To Make A Roux, A Simple Egg Yolk Will Do

A roux is a simple mixture of butter and flour combined in a ratio of one to one that's used to thicken sauces, soups, and gravies. Preparing this thickener is easy, but when you're in a hurry, it can feel like a time-consuming chore: From weighing the butter and flour and whisking them in a pan into a smooth paste to ensuring it cooks through without darkening too much, there are obviously many moving parts to this basic preparation. Luckily, there's a quicker solution: an egg yolk.

Using egg yolks to thicken sauces and soups may not be common, but this one-ingredient thickener works wonderfully to create a smooth and rich texture. Your soup won't just get thicker, it'll acquire a delicate creamy appearance without using cream or flour. Furthermore, egg adds a luscious richness that instantly elevates the flavor of the dish. And if you're gluten intolerant or cooking for someone who is, egg yolks will make the ideal thickener by eliminating the need for flour.

Additionally, keep in mind that egg yolk is an emulsifier. This means that any soup or sauce containing both water and oil can be bound by the water and oil components in the yolks. A great example is how egg yolks create a creamy salad dressing resulting in a homogenous sauce. This is something you won't get from a roux.