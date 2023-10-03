Incorporate Egg Yolk For Thicker, Creamy Soups

Not only are eggs delicious and versatile, but they're also an all-purpose cooking aid that enhances or otherwise facilitates the assembly and execution of countless dishes. Apart from taking center stage in the likes of omelets, scrambles, and soufflés, eggs also help baked goods rise, are key binding agents, and create decadently creamy sauces. They can make excellent thickening agents for soups, too.

Some chefs argue that you should incorporate an egg yolk into any dishes that you want to thicken. Egg yolks contain all of the flavorful fat and creaminess responsible for the richness and consistency of myriad sauces from mayonnaise to hollandaise. Italians use a simple egg yolk and some parmesan cheese to transform a plate of spaghetti into the famously decadent pasta carbonara.

The beauty of egg yolks as a thickener for soups is that they also offer an inimitable richness that other thickening agents like potatoes, corn starch, and flour lack. Eggs are household staples that will enrich your soup with valuable nutrients. They're also a low-carb and dairy-free alternative to flours, roux, and starches. Since eggs are also well-known emulsifiers, they effortlessly blend with most liquid ingredients, making them fit to thicken cream, roux, and broth-based soups.