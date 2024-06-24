Avoid This Mistake When Adding Tofu To Soup

Despite the wealth of meat substitutes now available, tofu remains one of the most widely known and nutrient-rich proteins with unmatched versatility. Tofu encompasses a range of textures, from silky and creamy to chewy and meaty. And its neutral flavor is the main source of its adaptability into countless recipes that will make you fall in love with tofu. We can pair it with any number of glazes, marinades, or sauces to impart the flavors that the soy-based product will easily absorb. Still, there are a few important tofu preparation tips you'll want to follow.

Draining and pressing tofu are standard protocols to ensure that it achieves its maximum absorption capacity. Even when you submerge tofu into a soup recipe, draining is still the first step to take before adding it to the broth. While you might think that you can skip draining your tofu if you're going to be adding it to liquid anyway, you'd be making a grave mistake. Tofu comes packaged in water, which we drain and squeeze out of a block so that it becomes a sponge for flavor agents.

The same applies to soups; by draining and pressing tofu, we allow it to absorb and take on the flavors in the broth. If you just add tofu directly from its water-filled container to your pot, it'll be too waterlogged to absorb anything. If you're using medium, firm, or extra-firm tofu, you can also tack on pressing your block of tofu and patting it dry to maximize its absorption. Soft or silken tofu needs only to be drained before adding it to soup, as pressing it would crush it.