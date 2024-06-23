The Step You Cannot Skip If You Store Produce Submerged In Water

Refrigeration is a common method for maximizing the freshness of most fruits and vegetables. However, if produce has already been peeled or cut up, the cold temperature in the fridge will only dehydrate them. Dense and hardy produce like carrots, celery, and cucumbers lose their crunchiness, plus the exposure to air turns the flesh of apples and potatoes brown. Avoid this by storing peeled and cut produce submerged in fresh, cool water.

Preparation and proper maintenance are needed for this tip to work. First, before peeling and slicing the produce, wash off any dirt with cool running water. Once your produce is in the water it needs to be checked regularly for cloudiness, a sign it needs to be changed. Replacing the water every four to five days is necessary to prevent bacterial growth. Finally, before serving or cooking your produce, give it another thorough rinse under running water.

As a method for retaining moisture, submerging peeled and cut produce in water allows you to store carrots so they stay crisp for three weeks while celery sticks remain crunchy for two weeks. It also lets you do advanced prep work with apples and potatoes. Apple slices stay good for six hours submerged in cool water, while peeled potatoes keep for 12 hours. Prep and store them in the morning so you can anticipate snacking on some apple slices sprinkled with salt and pepper in the afternoon or roasting your potatoes in butter for dinner.