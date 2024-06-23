How To Properly Store Passionfruit

Passionfruit is one of the most delicious fruit choices and is a versatile ingredient for dishes such as tropical passionfruit pavlovas and smoothies. There are so many ways to use them that they're the sort of food you use too quickly, not slowly. Still, when it comes to storing passionfruit, there are a few things to note. As a general rule, when left whole at room temperature, they have a shelf life of up to two weeks.

Yet, if you leave them in the fridge (ideally in a sealed container or bag), this can extend to a whole month, as refrigerating prevents dehydration. You'll want to avoid cutting your passionfruit, as this reduces this time to just seven to 10 days and necessitates fridge-storing the pieces in an airtight container. It's therefore best to keep your passionfruit whole. This fruit is also an ideal candidate for freezing to lengthen its lifespan.

If you freeze your passionfruit, it can last for a whopping three months. It can be frozen whole, or you can scoop out the pulp first; some people even make flavored ice cubes out of it. Nutritionally speaking, it may be best to freeze your fruit if you plan to store it for lengthy durations, as it helps maintain the passionfruit at its absolute peak freshness, aiding optimal nutrition.