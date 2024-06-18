The Reason Nestlé's Drumsticks Don't Melt

Remember the ice cream guy from Disney's "Lilo and Stitch?" He's the sunburned beach guy, always spotted with his iconic ice cream cone. Yet, we never actually see him eat it, as every time he tries, the Hawaii heat thwarts him and his sweet treat melts to the floor. We all feel his struggle — being outside in the summer heat, racing against the blistering sun to finish our ice cream cone. But there's one frozen dessert that won't do you dirty like this: Nestlé's Drumsticks.

In February, the official Drumstick TikTok posted a video of a woman "studying" until her Drumstick melted, which of course, didn't happen. The internet lost its collective mind, with countless other videos showing similar results and many people, horrified, banning Drumsticks from their lives. But science tells us there's not much to worry about.

The reason the desserts don't melt is because they are made with emulsifiers. These natural or man-made ingredients, which are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are added to foods, particularly those that are heavily processed, to stabilize them. Think oil and water: These two don't mix, but when emulsified, they do. The same thing is happening in Drumsticks: The ingredients don't mix in a way that satisfies the shelf life or stability of the item, so they add an emulsifier to create the creamy texture we all know and love while also preventing the treats from melting. The emulsifiers used in Drumsticks include soy lecithin, guar gum, monoglycerides, and carob bean gum.