When Grilling Indoors, Don't Forget The Preheating Stage

Grilling and the outdoors are strongly intertwined, and rightfully so. There's nothing quite like firing up the range — or starting the coals — and enjoying cooking in the open air. Unfortunately, the circumstances don't always cooperate. When grilling outside is off the table, some nice gear, the right technique, and a decent stove make it possible to replicate some of the grilling magic indoors.

When grilling indoors, cast-iron cookware is your best friend because the premise of indoor grilling is all in heat — you want to establish high enough temperatures to initiate the work of Maillard reactions, browning the exterior of foods just like on a hot grill. It can be difficult to achieve, with indoor grills radiating off much less heat than an outdoor apparatus.

As a result, you'll need all the extra thermal help, so focus on the preheating stage. A few extra minutes of foresight pays off dividends in flavor. It ensures that mouthwatering sizzle when cooking starts, with a quick formation of the outer crust and grilling aroma. Plus, the food subsequently gets cooked evenly, with no cold spots to worry about.