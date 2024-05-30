How Long You Should Preheat A Cast Iron Skillet For Restaurant-Caliber Steaks

Knowing how to cook the perfect steak requires careful attention to detail, and an excellent heat source. There are many methods to achieve a tasty result — the grill is a reliable method, and some steakhouse steaks employ infrared broiling, too. However if you're cooking at home, the cast iron skillet is an ideal candidate for the job.

You'll be able to get this pan incredibly hot, which will produce a perfect crispy crust when the steak is seared. To reach restaurant-level heat at home (a restaurant kitchen range reaches an astounding 55,000 BTU, while a home stove hits less than a quarter of such an output) a long preheat is necessary. You want to preheat your cast iron pan on high for 30 minutes. Your pan-seared steak will turn out extra caramelized and flavorful, thanks to the Maillard reaction. It will also cook to completion much faster than in a pan that is not preheated. Just note that much more smoke will be produced in the process, so make sure to get proper ventilation in place.