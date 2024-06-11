Can't Decide Between A Piña Colada And Strawberry Daiquiri? Try A Miami Vice

While there's a time and place for an expertly crafted martini or old-fashioned, sometimes an easy-going cocktail is the right call. Perhaps poolside or simply during a night out, there's something about a frozen, sweet and very drinkable sling that's intoxicatingly fun.

Lots of beloved candidates fit into the category — there's the frozen margarita, many flavors of frozen daiquiris, and the refreshing piña colada. And if you're having trouble deciding among all the options, turn to the Miami Vice. The bold and bright creation combines two all-time summery favorites — the frozen strawberry daiquiri and piña colada — into one eye-catching form.

What the cocktail lacks in nuanced complexity, it makes up for in its bright contrast of flavors. The tanginess of a lime-tinged and fresh strawberry mix perfectly contrasts to the creamy, tropical flavors of the piña colada. The two drinks can be stacked up on top of each other, or even split vertically for added effect. Oftentimes, on top goes a fruity garnish, like a slice of strawberry, pineapple, or perhaps a maraschino cherry. And as for the name — well, origins are uncertain, but many suggest the drink came about during the neon-drenched vibes of 1980s Miami and the famous TV show of the same name. It emerged during a time when frozen drink machines were trending — likely inspired by the success of the frozen margarita — and hasn't disappeared from coastal slushie dispensers since.