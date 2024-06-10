The Expert-Approved Whiskey Cocktails That Stand Up To The Bold Flavors Of Tinned Fish

Tinned fish, like canned sardines or canned trout, the underrated canned fish you should have on your next charcuterie board, are convenient and great over buttered toast or paired with a whiskey cocktail, but they tend to be quite bold in flavor. So to nail down the ultimate pairing, we consulted with whiskey pairing expert Robyn Smith, PhD, founder of This Blog's NEAT.

Smith stated, "I love canned sardines, and the flavors can hold up to a more robust, whiskey-forward cocktail. I would pair this with an Old Fashioned. The complex flavors of whiskey, bitters, sugar, and a twist of citrus pair well with the strong, savory taste of canned sardines." Bold, rich flavors need to be balanced with other bold, rich flavors. The citrus notes in an Old Fashioned also work well to mask and temper all the strong fishy odors in tinned fish. For example, a squirt of lemon makes all the difference in your fried fish dishes.

When crafting an Old Fashioned to pair with tinned fish, Smith has another tip. She added, "Instead of using a bourbon, I suggest picking a rich and fruity rye whiskey, such as the George Dickel and Leopold Bros Collaboration Rye, in your Old Fashioned." The warmth from spices and the fruitiness of Smith's rye whiskey picks help contrast the oily, salty characteristics of canned sardines.