Why Dual Zone Cooking Is Essential When Grilling Pork Chops

Grilled meats are the indisputable star of most summer barbecues. From ribeye steaks to baby back ribs, there's no shortage of ways to put your wood pellets, charcoal briquettes, and propane tanks to use. But just because a favorite food is grilled doesn't mean it has been grilled correctly. Mastering meat-grilling techniques can be challenging, and many dishes can fall victim to the tragedy of becoming overcooked, rubbery, and flavorless. If you want the juiciest grilled pork chops on your block, you'll want to implement a grilling method called dual zone cooking. This approach allows you to get the perfect crust on the outside of your pork chops without overcooking them on the inside.

A dual zone setup has the potential to make the entire difference between delicious blackened pork chops and ... well, inedible black pork chops. All it really means is keeping one side of your grill hot, with direct heat, and the other side cooler with indirect heat. This makes it easy to create an irresistible sear over direct heat before letting the residual heat finish the job. Some grills and griddles come equipped with the ability to cook with multiple zones through the use of thermostatic controls. If you have a more traditional model, however, you'll have to take an extra step to make this configuration work for you. Don't worry, though, it's very straightforward and will make a huge difference in creating perfectly juicy, delightfully crunchy barbecued meats.