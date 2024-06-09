The Best Method For Freezing Cooked Asparagus

There are many ways to cook asparagus from grilling or roasting to steaming and sauteing. But after you've cooked and enjoyed these delicious veggies, how do you preserve the leftovers? Refrigerating is a good idea, but it'll only keep the asparagus for about four days before it potentially goes bad. So if you don't plan on eating those tasty spears within that time, the best option is freezing.

Freezing cooked asparagus is a simple process. First, allow them to cool completely then divide into meal-sized portions. Pack the portions separately into resealable freezer bags and remove as much air as possible before sealing and arranging them in the freezer. Frozen asparagus can last in the freezer for up to six or eight months. However, we recommend eating them within two or three months for best results.

For easier handling, it's advisable to label each bag with the date, the name of the veggie, and even instructions on how to thaw the leftovers. This way, you'll be able to keep track of the lifespan of the asparagus and when anyone in your house grabs a portion, they'll know how to thaw them without wasting time researching the process or always pestering you with questions about how to do it. And speaking of thawing, here's how to do it properly.