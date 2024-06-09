Don't Make This Mistake When Adding Fruit To Blended Sauces

When spring and summer roll around, the door to tasty seasonal fruits such as peaches, cherries, plums, mangoes, and nectarines opens. And although fruit is delicious when eaten on its own, warmer weather also means that it's primetime to incorporate it into a sweet, tangy sauce. We love dousing our chicken breasts in a cherry balsamic sauce, for instance, or serving our baked salmon with a spiced ginger-rhubarb concoction. But if you're blending your fruity condiment for an ultra-smooth texture, there is one type of produce you'll want to keep out of your blender: dried fruit.

Dehydrated mangoes or pineapple will only get stuck in your device. Not only will this make for an annoying cooking experience, but the fruit can actually stick to your blender's cutters, which can cause them to stop working properly. As anyone who's ever pulled apart dried apricots knows, this type of fruit tends to have a gummy consistency, which isn't ideal for creating a smooth sauce. But note that while you should stay away from dehydrated fruits here, the same rule doesn't apply to freeze-dried fruit. While the former still has approximately 20% of its liquid, the latter only contains 2%, so it's much less likely to stick to a blender's blades.