How To Sub Out Butter For Bananas (Yes, You Really Can!)

Whether you're looking for a dairy-free butter substitute for your vegan baking projects or just ran out of your usual stock of butter and have your heart set on a recipe that requires the ingredient, you have options. Though it might sound like culinary magic, ripe bananas can come to the rescue and step in as a substitute when you are catering to vegan diets or simply don't want to race to the grocery store to buy a stick of butter.

To start the thrifty swap, mash a ripe banana and blend it until it is smooth by adding a drizzle of coconut or avocado oil. The goal here is to create a creamy spread that can be stirred into batter or dough. Once your mashed and whipped bananas are smooth, you can use a one-to-one ratio when substituting butter for your inventive baking exchange and get your batch of lemon poppy seed muffins into the oven without delay.