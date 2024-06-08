How To Sub Out Butter For Bananas (Yes, You Really Can!)
Whether you're looking for a dairy-free butter substitute for your vegan baking projects or just ran out of your usual stock of butter and have your heart set on a recipe that requires the ingredient, you have options. Though it might sound like culinary magic, ripe bananas can come to the rescue and step in as a substitute when you are catering to vegan diets or simply don't want to race to the grocery store to buy a stick of butter.
To start the thrifty swap, mash a ripe banana and blend it until it is smooth by adding a drizzle of coconut or avocado oil. The goal here is to create a creamy spread that can be stirred into batter or dough. Once your mashed and whipped bananas are smooth, you can use a one-to-one ratio when substituting butter for your inventive baking exchange and get your batch of lemon poppy seed muffins into the oven without delay.
A creative culinary swap
Using ripe bananas are key as you set out to make the smoothest, creamiest butter substitute. While you won't be able to melt this banana mixture in a pan exactly like you would a spoonful of butter, you can easily stir the fruity ingredient into batter. The mashed fruit will add moisture to your recipes, so this smart hack will need to be used strategically and you may need to adjust the other ingredients to accommodate the substitution.
Swapping out butter for bananas will also add a touch of sweetness to your kitchen projects, so keep the sweet flavor in mind as you get to work baking brownies and flipping pancakes on the stove. Whether you're setting out to make vegan cupcakes, banana cookies or bread, the added sweet banana flavor can complement and enhance the recipes you had planned to make so you can get to dairy-free baking without having to hunt for an equally convenient butter replacement.