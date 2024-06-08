How Long Jarred Peppers Last In The Fridge After Opening

Crack open a jar of roasted red peppers to prepare a pesto or some spicy jalapeños, banana pepper rings, or pepperoncinis to add big flavor to your tuna sandwich, and you may wonder how quickly you need to use them before they go bad. An opened jar of peppers that has been properly stored in the fridge can last for between two and three weeks. Just be sure to make certain the peppers are still covered with whatever liquid they came in. This will help ensure they stay fresh.

How can you tell when your jarred peppers are ready to toss? Look for signs of mold. This is a clear sign this food is past its prime. Is there a strong odor? This can also mean your jarred peppers are no longer good to use. Additionally, if there appears to be any type of fizzing taking place in the pickling solution, it's best to get rid of the peppers.