Giardiniera Is The Main Character For Chicago-Style Italian Burgers

Burgers are undoubtedly the main character at backyard barbecues. But while you could go with the same old toppings of ketchup, lettuce, and tomato this summer, why not switch it up to something a little more interesting? While there's plenty of inspiration to draw from different types of burgers around the world, one U.S. city in particular covets a potent topping that will become the star of the show once it lands on your patties. If you've ever been to Chicago, you know the city serves up plenty of delicious burgers — but this summer, we're using giardiniera to spruce up ours.

Chicago-style giardiniera is a mouth-watering mix of pickled veggies, which typically include carrots, cauliflower, bell peppers, and celery. It's briny, garlicky, spicy, and just a tiny bit sweet. And when combined with a beef patty in a burger, you have the perfect formula to make a meal inspired by Italian beef sandwiches. The sharp taste of the giardiniera balances out the rich meat and buttery bun, and the crunchy texture perfectly offsets the softer consistency of these elements, as well as any melted cheese involved.