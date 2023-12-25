For Less-Spicy Italian Beef Sandwiches, Use Sauteed Green Peppers Over Giardiniera

Between the succulent beef, savory jus, crusty bread, and pickled veggies, Italian beef sandwiches are bursting with flavor. But these sandwiches aren't for the faint of heart, as the latter ingredient, also known as giardiniera, is known for being ultra-spicy. Besides the blander veggies like cauliflower, red pepper, and carrots, Chicago-style giardiniera is typically packed full of jalapeños, Serrano chiles, pepperoncini, or red pepper flakes. Just one of these peppers might not pack much spice on its own, but when you cram three or four of them in a jar with the other ingredients, you're left with a hot condiment.

If you've found Italian beef sandwiches to be too spicy for your tastebuds for this reason, you don't have to give up on them entirely. There are still plenty of other flavors to enjoy here — and if you want to remove some of the heat, sub in sauteed green peppers for giardiniera. You can add pepperoncini in as well if you want to preserve a little spice and brine, but taking out the giardiniera should make your sandwiches milder for the most part. And with the inclusion of green peppers, you'll get fresh, earthy bites that will nicely balance out the richer elements of this meal.