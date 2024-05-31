The 2 Salads You Should Avoid Ordering At Panera Bread

In April 2024, Panera launched its "new era." In doing so, it reimagined a whole menu of new items — all of which Tasting Table tried and ranked. As always, there were some hits — notably the ciabatta cheesesteak sandwich — and some misses. Sadly, two salads were at the bottom of our rankings: The balsamic chicken greens with grains salad and the Mediterranean chicken greens with grains salad.

The balsamic chicken greens with grains salad, which Tasting Table taste testers placed dead last, sounds good in theory. Looking at the list of ingredients, it sounds even better — they just don't quite come together the way you might expect. There's farro, pepperoncini, tomatoes, red rice, feta cheese, cucumber pumpkin seeds, and chicken — none of which work together.

The Mediterranean chicken greens with grains salad came in just ahead of the balsamic chicken greens with grains salad, making it the second to last item in the ranking. This salad shares a lot of common ingredients with its predecessor, including farro, romaine, red rice, and chicken. Where it's meant to stand out is in the brand's very own shawarma seasoning. Only our taste testers didn't get a whiff of it, or any other flavor, for that matter.

In short, these salads were underwhelming at best. While they underperformed our expectations, the new Panera menu has other salads we enjoyed tremendously.