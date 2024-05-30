Adding Fruit To Homemade Ice Cream Helps It Stay Frozen Longer

Few sweet foods are more universally beloved than ice cream. With so many flavors and styles to choose from, it's a fun dessert that never gets old. Not to mention there's a wide selection of pints among the best ice cream brands. Yet although it is so easy to buy a tasty variety at the store, there is a special allure to crafting your own.

Not only will you be able to tell friends it's homemade, but you can also experiment with new flavors and textures. Plus, there are techniques for making ice cream without a machine. An obvious — yet especially tricky part of the process — is getting the dessert to the proper texture and then ensuring it stays frozen. The sweet treat is a delicate creation, with ratios of fat and sugar impacting both the consistency and the taste. Commercial manufacturers often employ stabilizers, but it is possible to craft a long-lasting ice cream from scratch.

Instead, turn to fruit flavors to ease the freezing process. Since such ingredients are composed of high water percentage — especially in the case of berries and citrus — they'll have an easier time crystallizing and staying frozen.