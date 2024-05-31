Milky Cheese Is The Unexpected Ingredient Your Cocktail Foam Is Missing

Most consider their cocktail's flavor profile, pairing base spirits with liqueurs, citrus, and more. However, the texture of a drink is another characteristic worthy of experimentation. From the frothy egg white in a classic pisco sour to the slushed ice in a frozen margarita, many cocktails are defined by their consistency.

For a new type of textural flourish, consider using a milky cheese in your next drink. This class of dairy products will elevate cocktails thanks to their fat, complex flavor, and mouthfeel. When shaken, ingredients like burrata water create incredible cocktail foam using a protein process analogous to egg whites and aquafaba — and an addition like mascarpone can imbue a touch of tangy and sweet notes in addition to airiness.

That's not to mention the fascinating flavor possibilities. From Mediterranean inspirations that nod to the cloudy essence of ouzo to savory experiments reinterpreting a goat cheese salad, this unexpected ingredient opens the door to many new innovative drinks.