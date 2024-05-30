Level Up Potato Salad With One Flavor Packed Ingredient

All it takes is one (perhaps unexpected) ingredient to take your potato salad game to the next level: Whip out a packet of dry soup mix. French onion soup (not to be confused with "regular" onion soup) is a mouth-watering crock of savoy flavor. As such, think of its dry mix equivalent as a two-in-one seasoning blend and thickener, lending warming, knockout flavor to mild, cold salads and creating a more luscious texture.

With this one ingredient, it's easy and affordable to add a rich caramelized onion taste to your potato salad. A 1.4-ounce packet of Knorr French onion soup mix runs for just $1.99 via Amazon. The main ingredients include powdered onions, cornstarch, salt, sugar, onion powder, citric acid, and beef fat. It's like dehydrated astronaut food, and chances are you can find any brand of the stuff in your local grocery store's soup aisle.

To pack your potato salad with bold caramelized onion flavor, simply stir a little French onion soup mix into your regular mixture of ingredients like mayonnaise and olive oil before folding it in with the potatoes. The average dry soup mix packet contains about 4 tablespoons of powder, so feel free to add the whole packet into your potato salad for stronger flavor, or start with 2 tablespoons of dry mix and adjust to taste from there. If you're pulling from a larger, bulk batch of homemade dried powder mix, scoop out 2 tablespoons and go from there just the same.