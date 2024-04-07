The More Flavorful Way To Add Onions To Your Next Potato Salad

Whether you're planning on a creamy mayo-based potato salad or a lighter vinegar-based potato salad, onions are probably included on your recipe's list of ingredients. Typically, recipes add raw, diced red or green onions for a spicy aromatic complement and crunchy contrast to the pillowy, earthy potatoes. However, caramelized onions would make for an even more flavorful ingredient to elevate your next potato salad.

Caramelizing transforms onions from pungent and crunchy into a sweet, rich, melt-in-your-mouth delicacy. They will bestow a sweet complement to savory potatoes while also enhancing their comforting richness. With a soft, almost jelly-like consistency, caramelized onions will all but melt into potato salad dressing, enriching its creaminess.

To caramelize onions, you'll simply slice a large yellow, white, or red onion into moderately thin half-moon slices and saute them in butter or oil for around ten minutes before lowering the heat and letting them cook down until they reach a deep brown hue. The low and slow cooking process takes around an hour, reducing the volume of the onions by nearly half. The sweet, rich, and aromatic result is well worth the wait! Once the onions have caramelized, you'll want to cool them completely, then roughly chop them before adding them to the potato salad.