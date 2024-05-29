This Is The Best Wine To Serve With Mexican Chilaquiles

This writer has brought you wine-pairing recs for your Easter ham, juicy lamb chops, and more. And, frankly, I'm tired, hungry, and...profoundly thirsty, come to think of it. Now, it's chilaquiles time.

Chilaquiles are a classic Mexican comfort dish made from crispy tortillas simmered in rich salsa, covered in cheese, and loaded with toppings. We're talkin' fried eggs, refried beans, roasted peppers, crumbled cotija, queso fresco, crema, red onion, shredded chicken or pork, sliced avocado, salsa verde, red ancho chili sauce, and fresh cilantro to garnish. However, you choose to top 'em, chilaquiles are a fast, fun, and filling dinner for busy weeknights, or the ultimate hangover breakfast. To elevate your sizzlin' supper or hair of the dog it in style, why not pair your plate with a glass of wine? (No one's looking. And, if they are, they'll be impressed by how good you are at pairing wine and food).

Chilaquiles are high acidity, spicy, tangy, and savory — all flavors that would be well complemented by a good bottle of white wine. Keep it light, cold, and slightly sweet with a sparkling white: Namely, Spanish cava. Cava (aka "the champagne of Spain") is a sparkling white wine produced in Spain and protected by a Denominación de Origen (DO). Ninety-five percent of cava comes from Penedès in Catalonia. Cava also comes in a rosado style with increased skin contact, but for pairing with your chilaquiles, we're talking about the white variety.