The Ideal Wine To Pair With Your Next Ham

Even before I was a career bartender, I was a member of an "Easter ham" family. Every year, without fail, a glistening pink pork leg would slam down in the middle of our holiday table — and one year, I was finally old enough to enjoy a glass of wine with my holiday meal (rapture). If I knew then what I know now, I probably could have avoided a Hunter S. Thompson-esque montage of hieroglyphic bar scenes with wine-soaked hams ("hams" as in flamboyant theater performers). But, if I had known all that stuff back then, I also totally would have chosen a better wine to go with my first proper ham dinner.

While the whole "red meat goes with red wine" adage is a pretty failsafe guideline, it's also fairly reductive. Ham pairs just as well with white wine as it does red — it's all about picking the right variety. There are, however, three tried-and-true wine pairing rules that we're going to keep in mind for suitably pairing our ham: The wine should always be sweeter than, more acidic than, and have the same flavor intensity as the food.

When it comes to ham, the primary tasting characteristics are sweet, salty, and varyingly fatty. The unique fat content of your ham might demand a little more acidity from your wine. For these reasons, zesty, citrusy Albariño is the best fit for the job. But, if red is more your style, fruity, deep Nebbiolo is the way to go.