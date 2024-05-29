Marshmallow Flowers Are The Adorable Way To Decorate Cakes

Those pillowy globs you are used to shoving between graham crackers to make s'mores aren't only doomed to gloopy, gooey futures. Turn squishy homemade marshmallows into cute flowers and use the pieces to adorn cakes and cupcakes. Though making flower shapes with cut-up marshmallows sounds like something out of an arts and crafts magazine, the creative culinary hack is a one-way ticket to elevate boring-looking baked goods. You'll need a bit of patience to put these sugary florals together, but once you have a bouquet of marshmallow flowers at the ready you can get to decorating.

Depending on the size, you'll need to carefully make several partial cuts into each marshmallow. Cut slowly, as you don't want to slice the treat all the way through. Once cut, fan out the pieces and form the marshmallow into a flower-like shape. You can place hazelnuts in the middle of the design to resemble the center of a flower. If the ends of the marshmallows aren't holding together, you can keep the marshmallow petals in place with a toothpick. Place the assembled pieces onto a baking pan and crisp them in an oven for at least 40 minutes at 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Watch the sugary flowers closely, as the pieces should be crisp and not burned.