Turn Marshmallows Into Decorative Flowers In Just 2 Simple Steps

Add a cute, festive touch to your next mug of homemade hot chocolate with a marshmallow that is shaped like flower petals. With a few strategic slices, you can mold marshmallows into an adorable garnish that can be placed into drinks and on top of desserts.

Using scissors or a sharp knife, make 4 equally sized horizontal cuts along a large, campfire-style marshmallow, being careful not to slice the spongy morsel all the way through. Once the cuts have been made, twist the outer ends of the marshmallow to fan out the individual layers and stick the ends together. You can use a candy, chocolate, or hazelnut to place in the center to resemble a bud. While these fun decorations can be enjoyed squishy and soft, they can also be baked for a crunchier, more durable finish. This crafty culinary activity can take some practice to get right, but once you've mastered making these fun flower shapes, your wintery hot chocolates will tease the warmer days of spring.