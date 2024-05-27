Mix These 2 Condiments To Upgrade Your Japanese BBQ Experience

Barbecue food is always a delight, but Japanese cuisine has a unique way of taking it to the next level. As summer approaches and you're thinking about busting out the grill, Japanese BBQ is a must-try. When you do, don't forget about one of the most important elements: the sauce. Don't worry, it doesn't have to be anything rare or elaborate — a simple mix of soy sauce (check out our ranking of the best brands) and ketchup gets the job done better than you'd think.

While they don't share much in terms of flavors, these pantry staples are both extremely adaptable and easy to pair with. The soy sauce's umami, sweet-savory taste seamlessly intertwines with the tangy tone of ketchup. It melds right into the remaining condiments' interplay of flavors, so there's still harmony amongst a diverse range of ingredients. Together, they make a fascinating fusion of deep, intricate notes that perfectly complement the grilled meat's rich, smoky taste. This dynamic duo balances between adding intrigue to the food and allowing the natural flavors to shine.

This sauce is stellar when drizzled over all kinds of yakiniku (Japanese BBQ food), which may include grilled beef, pork, seafood, and other meats, as well as vegetables. But that's not all: Since this pairing bears a lot of resemblance to tonkatsu sauce, you can serve it with tonkatsu itself and even chicken katsu. Try it out on other fried or high-heat dishes like takoyaki, okonomiyaki, tempura, and more. You'll adore it with just about anything.