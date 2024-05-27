The Popular Ranch Dressing That's Seriously Lacking In Flavor

Born from a popular brand, the Kraft classic ranch dressing may catch your eye. The innovative blue bottle label with colorful veggies illuminating its front is pretty inviting. But up against 14 other store-bought ranch dressings, we ranked Kraft's ranch dressing second last. It was unlike the nostalgia-inducing Kraft's mac and cheese that we rate highly, and it failed to execute robust ranch dressing flavors like the higher-ranking brands.

The reason it pays to use ranch dressing to enhance scrambled eggs or switch up potato salad is its natural tang and sourness. Now imagine that instead of a vibrancy in your ranch dressing you're met with a flat, insipid flavor. This was the case with Kraft's ranch dressing when Tasting Table's Neala Broderick sampled it. Although it delivered its signature bite that we appreciate, Kraft's ranch dressing was slightly bland, and the little zing it did offer quickly fizzled out to usher in an unpleasant aftertaste.

Specifically, the herbaceous element was lacking. Unlike Trader Joe's buttermilk ranch dressing teeming with herbaceous essence, there was no garlic, parsley, or dill to enhance Kraft's beautifully creamy condiment. So naturally, we'll always stock up on Trader Joe's as opposed to Kraft's ranch dressing. This is such a shame because Kraft makes it easy to squeeze the contents from its bottle, yet the product itself isn't worth the squeeze.