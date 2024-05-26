Why Mayo Is The Hot Dog Topping You Shouldn't Skip

What you top your hot dog with may be one of the most controversial topics in the world of food. However, if you are looking for a condiment to really set your hot dog apart from the other dogs on the street, try topping it with classic mayonnaise. Don't stop reading! Hear us out: Whereas mustard is just tangy, mayo is creamy and tangy so you still get an acidic element with this condiment to temper the fatty hot dog, but with a more velvety texture that hits all the right notes. If you've ever had a Sonoran hot dog which is wrapped in bacon and topped with beans, tomatoes, onions, mustard, ketchup and mayo, then you know.

For the uninitiated, the thought of mayo slathered on a dog may be tough to stomach, but according to a 2022 poll conducted by Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, 19% of hot dog eaters like mayo on their hot dog. So, what do about one fifth of hot dog eaters know that you don't? Well, first off, there are lots of ways to transform your mayo into more of a gourmet condiment to upscale your hot dog.