8 Simple Ways To Thicken Your Next Batch Of Chili

No matter how you define chili, this dish is timeless and widely adored. It's the perfect default if you're not sure what to bring to a barbecue or potluck, and it's the go-to meal for cooking competitions. Families pass down recipes, and restaurants often boast of unique chili formulas to earn them local fame and admiration. Chili enthusiasts continue the longstanding debate over whether chili should contain beans or adhere only to a strict meat-and-pepper base, but in reality, chili knows no bounds. Any combination of meat, beans, veggies, spicy peppers, and seasonings can define a family's culinary history, or mark the start of new traditions. Ultimately, chili is much more than a meal; it tells a story.

Whether you're on team beans or team meat, you've likely encountered the frustrating mishap that happens when crafting any kind of stew-like dish: excessive water. Watery, runny chili ruins an otherwise delicious, savory, and spicy meal, and renders it useless as a hot dog topping.

In this list, we'll discover multiple methods for reducing surplus water in chili, so you can craft your family's time-honored specialty or experiment with newfound chili recipes. Some tips and tricks for achieving a flawless consistency require more time and additional ingredients, while others offer a quick fix in a pinch. Whatever your situation may be, you're bound to find the ideal solution to cure this common chili catastrophe.