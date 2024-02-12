The Unusual Ingredient In Eric Ripert's Super Bowl Vegetarian Chili

Both easy to share and brimming with flavor, chili is an excellent choice for a Super Bowl meal. A ground beef-based chili con carne is the classic, but the dish translates well to vegetarian renditions, too, and with the right touches it is sure to please a party crowd. So why not craft a version accessible to all by following French chef and author Eric Ripert's rendition? The acclaimed chef shared his Super Bowl game day chili on Instagram, a version that relies on a traditional spice base — cumin and chili powder — but nixes the meat with a nifty substitution. First, he builds the dish's thick nature utilizing beans, which can be canned or dry. While a controversial component, especially in Texan-born chilis, the legumes perfectly complement the aromatics.

Next comes Ripert's clever, unusual twist: the addition of mushrooms. The fungi best replicates meat's texture while adding an earthy touch. Plus, mushrooms fit right into the cooking process of the chili, with no special care required. To attain ideal consistency, Ripert first simmers the ingredients before transferring a third to a blender. Whirred together, the beans and mushrooms yield a thick and tasty vegetarian chili with pleasantly chewy mushroom bites.