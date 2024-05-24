A Little Cream Goes A Long Way In Crafting A Key Lime Pie Cocktail

When crafting a key lime pie cocktail, like our key lime pie martini, remember this: A little cream goes a long way. The reason is that these refreshing cocktails, much like the key lime pie desserts that inspire their creation, are meant to be tarty and tangy — sometimes sour enough to make your lips pucker. Adding cream helps balance the tartiness and the drink as a whole, making the cocktail more pleasant and easier to imbibe. The drink also becomes more dessert-like — dreamy and creamy.

There are a few ways to incorporate cream into your key lime pie cocktails. For starters, you can simply mix in a splash of heavy cream, taste the cocktail, and adjust to your palate's preferences by adding more. The cream will change the texture of your drink, making it slightly thicker, and of course, creamier. It'll feel like you're drinking down a boozy liquid pie.

Another way to incorporate cream into your key lime pie cocktail is to crown it with a mountain of whipped cream. This will mirror the aesthetics of key lime pies. Then, give the cream and drink a stir, and enjoy.

A third way is to make ice cubes with cream. When the ice cubes melt, the cream will be incorporated into the drink. Adding heavy cream ice cubes to make a boozy slushie that tastes like key lime pie works too and would even be mixologist-approved to avoid over-diluting your cocktails.