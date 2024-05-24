French Whisk Vs. Ball: Which Is Better At Scrambling Eggs?

A French whisk is essentially a sturdier, narrower variant of an all-purpose balloon whisk. Balloon whisks are the generic whisks used for most common applications in the kitchen; they feature loops of thin wire overlapping to create a rounded shape. French whisks use the same basic design but are typically made with thicker wire and have a less bulbous end. Their slimmer form factor makes it easier for them to get into the nooks and crannies of saucepans than balloon whisks. This makes them ideal for mixing sauces and custards that need to be stirred thoroughly while on the heat to prevent them from burning.

Beyond their utility for sauces, there seems to be some disagreement about the best uses for French whisks. Some sources say that their heavy gauge wire makes them better for blending thick batters than the comparatively dainty balloon whisks. Others claim that, because the wires of a French whisk are closer together than a balloon whisk, they're liable to get clogged if you use them to stir batters. The thick wires of a balloon whisk may aid in adding more air to eggs as they're beaten, giving them a fluffier texture.

The Winco 12-inch stainless steel French whisk I chose for this test was quite stiff and heavy. It also featured an extra loop in one of the wires that locked the rest of the wires in place, giving it an extra-rigid structure and a slightly pointed end.