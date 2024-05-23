The Shake Shack Sandwich You Shouldn't Waste Your Money On
Since its early days as a hot dog cart in Manhattan, Shake Shack has rapidly grown in the world of fast-casual restaurant chains. Operating over 500 locations globally, Shake Shack has come a long way from serving New York-style hot dogs to expanding its menu to include hamburgers, fries, milkshakes, and other sandwiches. However, the chain's offerings don't always hit the mark. Tasting Table ranked 11 Shake Shack sandwiches and one very clearly landed on the bottom of the list.
Similarly to other burger joints, Shake Shack offers a grilled cheese sandwich on its menu, but unlike those other chains, Shake Shack's version isn't all that great. Specifically designed for vegetarians and non-burger eaters, the chain's grilled cheese sandwich is made from a potato bun flipped inside out and charred on both sides. In the middle, Shake Shack fills its sandwich with plenty of American cheese that oozes out from the buns. While this sandwich is tasty in its own right, it really isn't worth the $5.79 price tag for several reasons.
Why you should avoid Shake Shack's grilled cheese sandwich
Perhaps the lack of originality is the biggest reason why Shake Shack's grilled cheese sandwich isn't worth your money. While grilled cheese sandwiches are often simple, there are ways to elevate the dish, such as seasoning the sandwich with certain spices. On the other hand, Shake Shack opts for the conventional recipe of bread and American cheese. This isn't a bad thing if you're looking for something simple; however, considering the sandwich costs nearly as much as a regular hamburger (around $7.49), it isn't special enough to warrant the price tag. You can add additional ingredients to the sandwich, such as sliced tomatoes or bacon, for around $1.99.
Another reason to skip Shake Shack's grilled cheese sandwich is that the menu offers better options for vegetarians. For instance, the chain's Veggie Shack, which includes a loaded veggie patty topped with pickles, crispy onions, American cheese, and Shake Shack's ShackSauce, provides a satisfying mix of flavors that is sadly missing from the grilled cheese sandwich. Another option is the 'Shroom Burger, which is made with portobello mushrooms.
As always, it is important to remember that whether or not a food item is worth the price tag comes down to personal taste. While some may find Shake Shack's grilled cheese sandwich simple and boring, others may find it delicious and flavorful. Still, when factoring in the cost and the availability of other options on the menu, you may want to skip this menu item.