We Can Thank The British For This Common Barbecue Technique

Barbecue in the United States has no one font of origin. It doesn't owe its existence to one culture but, rather, is a microcosm of the wonderful and horrific elements of the North American melting pot. Animals, spices, and cooking styles were combined by enterprising people to create what could arguably be called one of the world's most iconic categories of food. Individual elements, though, can be broken out. For example, basting meat as it cooks owes its origins to British colonizers, who added it to the tapestry of barbecue they procured from other cultures they subjugated and otherwise intermingled with.

Sometimes referred to in the barbecue community as mopping, basting is the simple act of spreading a flavorful liquid over meat as it cooks. The idea is to increase the variety of flavors within the meat but also to reintroduce moisture that is sapped out during cooking. Basting liquids can be as simple as water, but are often piquant concoctions that include vinegar, salt, and spices. Every so often, a pitmaster will access their meat and, using a specialized mop, brush, or other device, distribute a thin layer of the liquid over the meat. This then simmers across the surface, adding moisture to the cooking process and drying into a layer of crusty flavor if supplemental elements are used such as spices. Outside of barbecue, one can even butter-baste steaks and fish to add flavor and succulence when pan cooking.