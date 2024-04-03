Butter-Basting Is Key For The Most Tender And Flavorful Fish

There are many different ways to cook fish that provide a flavorful and nutritious meal compared to other proteins that typically make it onto a dinner plate. Perhaps you're a fan of poached salmon, enjoy baked cod, or feen over mahi mahi tacos. Out of the many varieties of fish and accompanying techniques to cook them, butter-basting is an ideal method that results in fish that's both tender and flavorful. It's a rather easy way to cook fish without overdoing it — because we all know how fast it can turn from perfectly cooked to overdone and dry.

Butter-basting is a technique where you cook the fish, or another protein like steak, in a pan with oil and butter, then continually spoon (or baste) the melted butter over the piece of meat at least a few times during the cooking process. This works well with fish because the buttery and nutty flavors pass through the flakes to provide optimal flavor in every bite. Combine herbs, garlic, or shallots with the butter to boost the flavors even further. If you do it right, this will result in properly-cooked fish since the basted spoonfuls of butter help cook the top and middle of the fillet while the heated pan does the rest. Perhaps best of all, the stovetop's heat and the warm butter work together, typically making this a fast cooking method.